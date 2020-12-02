Katrina Kaif shares rib-tickling video, calls herself ‘Noob’

Mumbai: Sharing a hilarious montage, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Wednesday treated her fans with a clip calling herself a ‘Noob’.

The ‘Dhoom 3‘ star posted an amusing video to Instagram as she captures herself as a person who is “not good” with the internet. The video shared by the star, starts with a google assistant voice, defining the meaning of ‘Noob‘ which reads, “A person who is inexperienced in a particular sphere or activity, especially computing or the use of the internet.“

The clip features Katrina being an inexperienced tech-savvy who is struggling with the connectivity issues while being amid an online interview session and her Instagram live sessions.

Along with the video, the 37-year-old star penned down the precautionary measures to be taken while struggling with the same issues as her in a witty caption, “For those not so tech-savvy people. Who else has spent a great deal of time this year struggling with connectivity issues on their lives, -turn your WiFi on ,-turn your WiFi off ,- are you on 4G ? ‘Yes I AM’.“

She also suggested holding a pleasant face while waiting for a guest to join. While the caption ends, she added a piece of waggish advice for all that reads, “Most important make sure you END your live session – before having side conversations.”

The video garnered more than five lakh views within few minutes of being posted with the comment space flooded with laughing out loud emoticons.

Earlier, the actor posted a video of her being undergoing the COVID-19 swab test as she gets back to work.

Source: ANI