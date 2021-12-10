Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring’s COST will blow away your mind!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally husband and wife now. They tied knot at Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in a dreamy and regal ceremony.

Both the actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the happy announcement, along with pictures from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Apart from the dreamy wedding pictures, Katrina’s beautiful engagement ring is another thing that is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

The stunning diamond and blue sapphire engagement ring is reportedly said to be from Tiffany. One could clearly see the spectacular platinum ring in one of the wedding pictures posted by the couple on Instagram. As per reports, the ring costs a whopping Rs 7.4 lakh.

It reminded many of the very famous sapphire ring that was worn by Princess Diana on her engagement to Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s royal wedding was attended by her close friends and family members. While Kat opted for a red bridal lehnga, while Vicky wore an ivory sherwani, both designed by celebrity favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi.