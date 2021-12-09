Katrina Kaif’s father Mohammad Kaif to attend her wedding today?

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot on Thursday evening at Six Senses hotel Fort Barwara in Rajasthan‘s Sawai Madhopur district. Reportedly, the couple will exchange the wedding vows as per Hindu rituals and will take seven ‘phere’ in a special glass pavilion prepared in the Sheesh Mahal area of the hotel.

Amid buzz and excitement over the grand wedding, one question has popped up in many of her fans’ minds is whether Kat’s father Mohammad Kaif will attend her big day to bless her or not?

Born in Honk Kong, Katrina is a British actress of Indian descent. She was born as Katrina Turquotte. The Chikni Chameli star, while growing up, lived in multiple countries, before finally moving to London. Her father is a Kashmiri whose name is Mohammad Kaif, while her mother is of British origin whose name is Suzanne Turquotte.

Her parents got divorced when Katrina was very young, following which her father reportedly shifted to United States. She was solely raised by her mother. As per reports, Kat and her 7 siblings are not in contact their father anymore. So it is very clear that he will not be attending the wedding.

Katrina Kaif with her sisters (Instagram)

Katrina has 6 sisters and 1 brother. (3 are older sisters, 3 are younger sisters and one elder brother.) Her sisters — Stephanie Turquotte, Christine Turquotte, Natacha Turquotte, Melissa Turquotte, Isabelle Kaif and Sonia Turquotte. Her brother name is — Sebastien Turquotte.