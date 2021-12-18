Katrina makes ‘halwa’, Vicky gives thumbs up to his new wife

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last week, prepared the ‘halwa’ recently as a part of the ‘Chaunka Chadhana’ ritual, where the bride cooks for the first time after the wedding, and her husband was all praise for her culinary skills.

The ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actress took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of a bowl of halwa, as she wrote, “Maine banaya (I prepared this). Chaunka chardhana.” A few hours laters, Vicky posted a picture of the halwa on his story appreciating his bride’s gesture as he wrote, “Best halwa ever!!!”

Vicky and Katrina got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel on December 9, in a close knit ceremony. Theirs turned out to be the most anticipated wedding of the year majorly because of its private nature with just 120 guests in attendance. Post their wedding, the couple has been treating fans with heartwarming photos and the latest Instagram story is an extension of that.

Vicky also shared a picture of him on his way to a shoot. The actor took to his Instagram and hinted at him going for a shoot after having a freshly brewed cup of coffee.