By Nihad Amani Published: July 09, 2020, 4:18 pm IST
Katrina reveals what keeps her busy 'all day every day'

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif’s new video on Instagram gives a sneak peek into what she and her sister Isabella do “all day everyday”.

The clip begins with Katrina putting on a pink sweatshirt. She then sweeps the floor with Isabella, plays the guitar and poses for a picture, in the video, that Katrina made while trying a new feature called Reels on Instagram.

“All day every day. I think this is what you do with Reels. #feelkaroreelkaro less,” she captioned the picture.

In a recent picture she posted on social media, Katrina is busy playing Sequence, an abstract strategy board-and-card game.

“Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday,” she quipped.

Amid the lockdown, Katrina has shared several glimpses of her life on social media. From cleaning the house to teaching fans how to workout at home to cooking and baking, Katrina has been posting slices of what has kept her busy in the time of lockdown.

On screen, Katrina will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Sooryavanshi”.

Source: IANS
