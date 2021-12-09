Katrina-Vicky wedding: Mehndi pics, muhurt time, invitation card & more

Mumbai: And the big day is here! Just a couple of hours more and actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be officially wedded. The couple is all set to tie the knot today at the Six Senses hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

Several celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur are present to wish and bless the couple

Katrina-Vicky’s Wedding Muhurt

According to various reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be taking the 7 pheras at 3 pm today in the presence of their close friends and families.

Viral Mehendi Pics – Fake or Real?

A couple of photos of the Sooryavanshi actress have surfaced on the Internet with a section of the users claiming they are from her mehendi ceremony, which took place on Tuesday. The pics, which have now gone viral on social media, features the actress dancing her heart out in a green saree.

However, many of the diva’s fans were quick enough to correct and clarify that the pictures are not from Katrina Kaif’s mehendi ceremony but stills from a Kalyan Jewellers’ advert that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan. Katrina Kaif features as a bride in the ad.

T 3420 – .. and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY !🌹 pic.twitter.com/dA8H6lotT0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Invitation

A fan club Instagram page dedicated to Katrina Kaif has got hold of the photos of the couple’s wedding card. The invite is in pastel pink with floral borders. Vicky and Katrina’s name is printed in gold. The venue is mentioned as Six Senses Fort Barwara and the wedding date is December 9.