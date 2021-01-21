Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif enters Bollywood; her first look and movie details inside

Mumbai: The year 2021 will see so many interesting fresh faces in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is one among them. She is all set to feature opposite Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.

Both Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif took to their social media handles to share the first look pictures from the film. In the pictures both are looking absolutely amazing and moviegoers can’t really wait to witness their sizzling chemistry on screen.

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is a social entertainer with an underlying message on social harmony. In this film, Pulkit will essay the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor who hails from the city of Agra.

Produced by Insite India and Endemol Shine India, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is being helmed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore.

Sharing the first look on Instagram, Isabelle wrote, “Namaste – Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! So excited to share with you guys the first look of Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.”

While sharing two pictures from the film, Pulkrit wrote, ‘Namaste – Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! Presenting the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed @isakaif @dhiraj.director @endemolshineind @insiteindia @yellowantofficial @ganeshacharyaa @manishkishorre @akshay_agg123 @anantagg @nishant.dayal.”

Speaking about working and sharing screen space with Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit said in a statement, “I must say that our chemistry is quite dhamakedaar. People on the set say that we look like a patakha together. Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised.”

Apart from the above, Isabelle Kaif also has a dance film with Sooraj Pancholi and Kwatha with Aayush Sharma in her kitty.