‘KatVic’ share their wedding ‘Sangeet’ pictures

The happy faces and dreamy pictures certainly tell the story of a royal wedding.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 12th December 2021 3:55 pm IST
'KatVic' share their wedding 'Sangeet' pictures

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who recently got married, have shared the pictures from their ‘Sangeet’ ceremony.

The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a bunch of pictures in a celebratory mood with their friends and family at the wedding.

Keeping up with their streak of putting common captions, they wrote, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar.”

MS Education Academy

Everyone in attendance can be seen adhering to the ‘Sangeet’ theme and colour palette as they wore outfits in varying shades of green, yellow, grey and red.

Vicky’s ‘jugalbandi’ with his younger brother on what looks like high-energy ‘bhangra’ beats, spells the bond between the two brothers but what takes the cake is Vicky’s dance with his wife.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button