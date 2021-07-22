Kaushik Reddy slapped with fine of Rs.10 lakh

Hyderabad: Former Congress leader from Huzurabad, who joined Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Wednesday, Kaushik Reddy has been slapped with a fine of Rs 10 lakh by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for defacing the city with banners.

Kaushik Reddy had put banners, flags, and hoardings around the localities of Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Kachiguda, Kondapur etc. of himself along with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

On Wednesday former Congress leader from Huzurabad Kaushik Reddy and his followers joined the TRS in presence of Chief Minister KCR.

Kaushik Reddy had contested on Congress ticket against former TRS leader, and ex health minister Eatala Rajender in 2018 lost the election. Kaushik Reddy is supposed to contest against Eatala Rajender, who has now joined BJP, in the upcoming Huzaurabad by-election.

Many citizens took to Twitter and complained to the Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of GHMC.

“Is GHMC Blind? Why no action so far on these illegal displays of TRS Hoardings, Banners, Flexes, and Flags in spite of No Hoarding Policy?” asked Telangana Congress spokesperson.

Acting on a complaint, the EV&DM team generated e-challan for putting these flags, banners, and hoardings. The disaster Response Force (DRF) team of EV&DM had removed all these flags and hoarding from several localities.

“With multiple fines being added up, the total fine imposed against Kaushik Reddy for defacing parts of Hyderabad currently stands at Rs 10 lakhs. It may increase depending on the violations at various locations,” said Viswajit Kampati, Director, and EV&DM.

The violators had put up illegal advertisements without permission from the competent authorities. It is an offence under section 420,421 of the GHMC Act.