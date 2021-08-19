Kaushik Reddy’s nomination to Council under Governor’s quota still pending

Hyderabad: Nomination of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Padi Kaushik Reddy to the legislative council under Governor’s quota is said to be pending yet, owing to the cases that are pending on him.

The state cabinet earlier this month decided to recommend Reddy’s name to the Council, only days after he joined TRS from the Congress. He was supposed to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of Prof. Srinivas Reddy in June.

However, his nomination is said to be pending yet causing delay in his appointment. Reddy, who contested the Huzurabad assembly elections in 2018 on Congress’ ticket against TRS’ Eatala Rajender, has been booked at Ellanthakunta and Subedari police stations. Even after that, cases were registered under various IPC sections in Veenavanka, Huzurabad Town, Karimnagar, Jammikunta, Sircilla and other police stations, reports said.

In that election, he had polled 61,000 votes.

Besides, Telugu actor couple Jeevitha and Rajasekhar had also registered a complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station on Kaushik Reddy for assaulting their relative in a vehicle parking tussle.

Kaushik Reddy also met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with finance minister T Harish Rao to offer condolences on the passing away of the Soundararajan’s mother.

The state government announced its decision to nominate Reddy for his service activities rendered through Pushpamala Devi Memorial Trust, set up in his mother’s name in Karimnagar district in 2009. The Cabinet resolution stated that Reddy is nominated to be the MLC for his hard work in the sports and service sectors.