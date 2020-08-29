Kavitha handed over a scooter to disabled engineer

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: 29th August 2020 10:55 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a gesture, former TRS MP K Kavitha today came in support of a disabled engineer Vinay Kumar in Korutla town of Jagitial district. 


With local MLA D Vidyasagar Rao,  Kavitha has offered the help of a three- wheeled Scooty meant for disabled persons.  Vinay has done his Engineering graduation in Hyderabad in 2014. He met with accident and became disabled in  his town. The victim has been confined to a wheelchair since then.Though spent Rs 18 lakhs for treatment Vinay faces spinal chord problem and confined to the wheelchair. 


The former MP moved at a report in a newspaper about his pathetic situation. She came forward and spoke to him in phone and offered to help.  On Saturday she offered the three- wheeler scooty to Vinay. 
Kavitha has asked the family members to be courageous.  She also offered to provide necessary support in future. 

