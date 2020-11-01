Kazakhstan records over 460 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Nur-Sultan: Kazakhstan has detected 465 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 112,418, the country’s interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the reported daily increase was 461.

“We have registered 465 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the last 24 hours,” the commission said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by four to 1,852.

The country has also recorded 37,962 pneumonia cases similar to COVID-19 as well as 402 related fatalities.

Source: ANI