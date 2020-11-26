KBC 12’s 3rd crorepati Anupa Das couldn’t answer Rs 7 cr question, can you?

Mumbai: Days after Nazia Nasim and Mohita Sharma became the first and second crorepatis respectively of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12, the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show got its third female crorepati, Anupa Das in the third consecutive week. The episode featuring Anupa Das aired on November 25, 2020.

Who is Anupa Das?

A resident of Panchpath Chowk, Jagdalpur, Chattisgarh, Anupa Das will be seen winning Rs 1 crore on KBC 12. She pursued her M Sc Physics from local PG College and also took coaching for UPSC in Delhi. She is currently serving as physics lecturer in Asana Higher Secondary School.

She succeeded in registry her seat in KBC. She also reached the hot seat and has so far won one crore. Anupa’s father Pandit Dinesh Das is astrologer while mother is a retired banker.

Sony TV official had earlier shared the promo of the episode that showcases the winning moment of Anupa Das and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen announcing ‘ek crore’ in his epic own style.

In the promo video, Anupa Das was heard telling the megastar that her mother is suffering from gall bladder cancer and shared that if she won the prize money, she will use it for her mother’s treatment.

During the episode, she opened up about her personal struggles to host Amitabh Bachchan. In fact, she said that it took her 20 years to come on the show. Once she won Rs 1 crore, Amitabh praised her brilliant game.

Here’s her Rs 1 crore question

Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery on 18 November 1962 at Rezang La in Ladakh? A. Major Dhan Singh Thapa B. Lt. Col Ardeshir Tarapore C. Subedar Joginder Singh D. Major Shaitan Singh

The correct answer is D. Major Shaitan Singh.

Rs 7 crore question that Anupa couldn’t answer

Anupa Das also went on to attempt the Rs 7 crore question, however, chose to exit the show. This was the cricket-related question that Anup could not answer on the show:

In One Day International cricket, which team have Riaz Poonawala and Shaukat Dukanwala represented? A. Kenya B. United Arab Emirates C. Canada D. Iran

The correct answer is B. United Arab Emirates.

The saddest part is, Anupa had correctly guessed the answer but since she was not sure about it, she took an exit from the show before guessing it.