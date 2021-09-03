KBC 13: 12.5 L question that made Ayesha to quit show

Mumbai: The ninth episode of the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 began with contestant Samiksha Shrivastava, a 35-year-old contestant from Kota, Rajasthan who took home Rs 6.4 lakh.

For those who missed out on watching yesterday’s episode of KBC 13 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, let us tell you that a lady named Ayesha took over the hot seat after Samiksha. As the game proceeded, Ayesha managed to answer the initial few questions correctly. However, she had to use a 50:50 lifeline when she got confused when host Amitabh Bachchan asked her a question about Kapoor’s.

The Rs 12.5 lakh that Ayesha dint take any risk to answer was:

‘Swantatra Bharat Ke Pehle Udhyog Avam Aapurti Vibhaag Ke Cabinet Minister Kaun The? The answer to this is Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

The question which made the contestant to take home Rs 6.4 L was: In July 2021, who became the only second Indian born woman to fly to space? Ayesha managed to answer the question correctly as ‘Shrisisha Bandla’.

