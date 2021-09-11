KBC 13: Can you answer this Rs 25 L question which Deepika Padukone couldn’t?

Mumbai: The ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 on Friday was a blast which offered a lot of laughter and entertainment. It was graced by actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Farah Khan. The duo joined Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13’s hot seat and shared that the winning amount will be donated to Deepika’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation and towards the treatment of Ayansh Madan by Farah.

Deepika and Farah played a good game and managed to win Rs 25 lakh on KBC 13. They had used their first lifeline for the 11th question and ended up giving the correct answer. They then went on to use the second and third lifelines which are Flip The Question and Ask The Expert respectively, for the 25 lakh question as they couldn’t answer it by themselves. After giving the correct answer, they won 25 lakhs on the show.

The 25 lakh question which was asked by Big B was:

In February 2020, which film editor entered the Limca Book of Records for ‘films edited in the most number of languages’? A Sreekar Prasad, B Lenin, N B Srikanth, Renu Saluja The correct answer was: A Sreekar Prasad.

Other questions answered by Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan on KBC 13 are:

With which of these sports would you associate the score of Perfect 10? Swimming, Football, Gymnastics and Badminton The correct answer was: Gymnastics

According to the song O Betaji from the 1951 film Albela, what are the winds of destiny described as being? Barfii, Tez-Madham, Naram-Garam and Toofani The correct answer was: Naram-Garam

Identify this bird which has the largest wingspan in the world? Andean Condor, Wandering Albatross, Marabou Stork and Golden Eagle The correct answer was: Wandering Albatross

Who was the first foreign citizen to be awarded a Bharat Ratna? Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela and Aung San Suu Kyi The correct answer was: Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan