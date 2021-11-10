KBC 13: Contestant fails to answer 7cr question on Mughals, can you?

Mumbai: The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13) on Tuesday got its third crorepati of the season. Geeta Singh Gaur, home-maker from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, managed to answer the Rs 1 crore right. However, she quit the game show as she could not answer the Rs 7cr jackpot question and walked away with the whopping prize money of Rs 1 crore.

Apni life ki 2nd inning ko apni marzi se jeene ki khwahish rakhne wali Geeta Gour, #KBC13 ke manch par jeet chuki hain ₹1 crore rupay, par kya ab de paayengi woh ₹7 crore ke sawaal ka bhi sahi jawaab? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KBC, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/IlyLYTeZAq — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 9, 2021

Rs 7 crore question that Geeta failed to answer

“Which of these is not one of the names of three of Akbar’s grandsons when they were briefly converted to Christianity after being handed over to Jesuit priests?” The options were- Don Felipe, Don Henrique, Don Carlos and Don Francisco. The correct answer was Don Francisco.

KBC 13’s Rs 1 crore question was:

“PK Garg and Homi D Motiwala are athletes from which sport, where they have also won a Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards?” The options were — Golf, Polo, Yachting and Ice Hockey. The correct answer was Yachting

Geeta Singh answered this without using any lifeline, leaving host Amitabh Bachchan and the audience impressed.

KBC 13’s other crorepatis

A visually challenged contestant from Agra, Himani Bundela became the first crorepati of KBC 13 as she took home Rs 1 crore in August. After her IAS aspirant, Sahil Ahirwal became the second crorepati of the season. Both the contestants impressed the audience and Amitabh Bachchan with their gameplay and knowledge. However, they failed to answer the jackpot question of Rs 7 crore.