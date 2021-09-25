KBC 13: Contestant Pranshu failed to answer answer Rs 1 crore question, can you?

Pranshu became the second contestant to attempt Rs 1 crore question on KBC 13

By Rasti Amena|   Updated: 25th September 2021 9:13 am IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant Pranshu Tripathi and host Amitabh Bachchan (Instagram)

Mumbai: The recent episode of quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 saw Pranshu Tripathi, a 28-year-old contestant from Madhya Pradesh taking over the hot seat. He managed to play well and won Rs 50 lakh on the game show.

About Pranshu Tripathi

Pranshu works as a Math teacher in a local government school. He aspired to become a cricketer, but his father urged him to pursue cricket as a hobby and focus on his studies. Currently, he is preparing for competitive exams.

After using three lifelines — audience Poll, flip the question and 50:50 — Pranshu managed to reach Rs 50 lakhs question. He used fourth lifeline Ask The Expert to win Rs 50 Lakh. After answering the question, Pranshu became the second contestant to attempt Rs 1 crore question. However, he was not sure about the answer. Hence, he decided to quit the show.

Rs 1 crore question that Pranshu Tripathi failed to answer was:

The royal ship, Ganj-i-Sawai, which was looted by the British pirate Henry Every, was the property of which Indian ruler?”

Tipu Sultan
Haider Ali
Aurangzeb
Baji Rao II

The correct answer was Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, Himani Bundela won ₹1 crore last month to become the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted KBC 13.

