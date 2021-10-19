KBC 13: Contestant to take home 7 crore?

Mumbai: The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13) will get its second crorepati of the season this week. In a promo shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Big B can be seen announcing ‘ek crore’ in his own signature style.

The contestant, whose name has not been revealed yet, will be asked the question about Taittiriya Upanishad. The promo clip shows the contestant trying to figure the options between A and D. He then asks the host to lock option D which indeed was a correct answer. With this, he wins Rs 1 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan then reminds him that the game hasn’t concluded yet, and they move to the jackpot question of Rs 7 crore. Now, only time will say whether he will take home Rs 7 crore or prefer quitting the game with Rs 1 crore. We will have to wait for the episode which is set to air on October 20-21.

If he manages to win answer the 15th jackpot question right, then he will become the first contestant of KBC 13 to take home Rs 7 crore.

Earlier, Himani Bundela has won Rs 1 crore from the show in the latest season. She is also the first visually impaired contestant to become crorepati KBC’s history.