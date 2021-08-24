KBC 13: First contestant wins 3.2L, here’s Rs 12.5L question that he failed to answer

Mumbai: The much-awaited 13th season of popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 13) started on Monday (August 23) on Sony TV. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan once again returning as the host of the game show.

Ho raha hai aarambh gyaan ka maha manch, jiske shuru hote hi badhegi jigyasa aur khulega gyaan ka bhandaar. Toh zaroor dekhna #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Aaj se, har Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#JawaabAapHiHo #KBC13 #SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo pic.twitter.com/j9YCxQn1UB — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 23, 2021

KBC 13’s first contestant, Gyaan Raj, took home the prize money of Rs 3.2 lakh. He managed to play well till 11th question by using all four lifelines. However, he failed to answer the 12th question which was for Rs 12.5 lakh.

Question that Gyaan Raj couldn’t answer on KBC 13

“What language was the autobiographical Baburnama written in?” 1. Karakhanid

2. Chagatai

3. Bashkir

4. Uyghur

Though he was not sure about the answer, Gyaan guessed Uyghur as the answer, which was wrong. The correct answer was Chagatai. With this, Gyaan’s prize money came down to Rs 3.2 lakh.

After Gyaan Raj, the next contestant to take the hot seat was Neha Batla, a veterinary doctor from Champavat, Uttrakhand. She played only two questions in Monday’s episode and will continue the game show in Tuesday’s episode.

KBC 13 returned with a few changes in the show. As the live audience has been reinstated, the Audience Poll is back as one of the lifelines on the show. The game show airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.