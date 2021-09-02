KBC 13: Here’s full list of questions from yesterday’s episode

Mumbai: Sony TV’s quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati kick-started last week on a high note. In Wednesday’s episode, we saw contestant Aman Bajpai from Lucknow on the hot seat. The 23-year-old contestant is a student currently pursuing his final year of MA in Sociology. The show is hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Aman managed to play well using all four lifelines. He answered the 12th question that got right and won Rs 12.5 lakh. Aman wasn’t sure of the answer to the 13th question for Rs 25 lakh.

Take a list of the questions that were asked to Aman in yesterday’s episode.

Which icon appears after subscribing to YouTube Channel to get a notification? A. Bell

Q. What is the full form of RAT, a type of COVID-19 testing technique? A. Rapid Antigen Test

Q. Which Hindi word means love? A. Anurag

Q. According to scriptures, which feature caused Kumbhakarna to be named such? A. Pot Like Ears

Q. Which cricket ground is popularly known as ‘Gabba’? A. Brisbane Cricket Ground

Q. Which is this salty lake located at the lowest point of Earth that makes it impossible for people to sink? A. Dead Sea

Q. Which variety of mango is said to have originated in a village near Kakori in Lucknow? A. Dasheri

Q. What is the title of this actor-politician’s biography which was released in 2016? A. Anything But Khamosh

Q. Which new currency note, issued by the RBI does not feature the motif of any historical monument on its reverse? A. Rs. 2000

Q. In March 2021, which Indian politician became the first serving MP to be promoted as Captain in Territorial Army? A. Anurag Thakur

Q. An engineer named Nils Bohlin developed the modern 3-pilot seat belt while working for which company? A. Volvo

However, the Rs 25 lakh question that Aman failed to answer was:

Q. Serving between 1993 and 1996, who was the first Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission? A. Justice Ranganath Misra

Aman ended up taking home Rs 12.5 lakhs, his first-ever earning in life.

After Aman, Samiksha Shrivastava, an employee in MNC from Bhopal joined the hot seat. Here are the questions which Big B asked her on KBC 13.

Q. Complete this movie dialogue. Koi Baat Nahi __ Badi Badi Deshon Mein Aishe Choti Choti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hai? A. Senorita

Q. Palazzo, harem, culottes and what type of clothing worn by women? A. Pants

Q. What will you have if you are suffering from hypotension? A. Low blood pressure

Q. In which city was this song shot? (Song played on screen) A. London

Q. Stephen Hawking was an excerpt in which of these areas? A. Black Holes

KBC is one of the most viewed series on television today as it brings people from all walks of life together to keep the audience inspired and also helping them gain knowledge. It airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.