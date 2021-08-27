KBC 13: Himani Bundela wins 1 crore, creates history!

Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati started airing its 13th season from Monday, August 23. Hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the game show already got its first crorepati of the season.

In a promo shared by Sony TV on Instagram, visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela is seen on the hot seat, having answered the Rs 1 crore question correctly. With this she became the first ‘visually impaired crorepati’

in the history of KBC.

She is seen facing the final question for Rs 7 crore.

The caption of the video clip read: “Khushmizaaj swabhaav se apni zindagi jeene wali ek drishtiheen contestant, Himani Bundela #KBC13 ki pehli crorepati bann gayi hain. Par kya woh de paayengi 7 crore ke sawaal ka sahi jawaab? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 30th-31st Aug, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. @amitabhbachchan.”

KBC 13’s first crorepati Himani Bundela

Himani is a teacher from Agra. The contestant appeared on the show with her father who can be heard saying that the family is proud of their daughter.

In Himani Bundela’s introduction video, Himani said that her main purpose behind appearing on the show is that awareness programmes about specially-abled children should be run everywhere. She added that she runs such awareness programmes in her school.

The episode of KBC 13 featuring Himani Bundela will air on August 30 and 31 on Sony TV.