KBC 13: Visually impaired contestant becomes first crorepati?

Mumbai: The Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on Monday, August 23. No contestant has managed to cross Rs 25 lakh so far. The upcoming episode of KBC 13 will see a visually challenged contestant on the hot seat.

The new promo shared by Sony Television on Instagram shows Himani Bundela being led by Amitabh to her seat. Himani crosses all the levels and reaches the 15th question which gives her a chance to take home Rs. 1 crore. The channel captioned, “”#KBC13 ke manch par aayi Himani Bundela kya apne gyaan aur hausle ki taakat se bann paayenge iss saal ki pehli crorepati? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye (Will Himani Bundela be able to become the first crorepati on KBC 13 with her knowledge and courage?) #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri.”

The first contestant of KBC 13 Gyaan Raj from Ranchi, Jharkhand. started off well, answering questions correctly to reach the 12th question, worth ₹12.5 lakh. However, we answered the question wrong and ended up with only ₹3.2 lakh.

KBC is one of the most watched and popular quiz-based reality show modelled on the British programme, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The game show which premiered in 2000 is currently airing its 13th season. It has been hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan since its inception except for the 3rd season which was presented by Shah Rukh Khan.