KCR announces Telangana Lockdown till March 31

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced a total lock down of the State till March 31 to fight dreaded corona virus.

After holding a high level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan KCR declared that in order to contain COVID-19, there is a need for a total shut down across the state. He said that the lock down shall be in force till March 31. The State government has taken this decision under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, and a notification has already been issued CM told media persons on Sunday evening.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao addressing the media at Pragathi Bhavan. #CoronaVirus https://t.co/Pgi7XvOlbU — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 22, 2020

He said that with the suspension of all international flight and none entering the country from the sea route, the threat of import of the infection had been minimized that much, but there was need to contain the spread of the virus from the people who have already tested positive. “Essential services like milk and vegetables will be exempted but only one person from each family would be allowed to shop for these essentials,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the total number of coronavirus positive cases had gone up to 26 in the State with five new cases reported on Sunday. “Again, all these people are with travel history – two each returned from London and Dubai and one from Scotland,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced the closure of all inter-state borders. “No vehicles including public and private transport buses as also private vehicles will be allowed into the State. Only trucks carrying essential commodities like milk and vegetables will be allowed to enter the State.





