KCR announces to re-build Masjids demolished at Secretariat

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced that Government will re-build the places of worships that were demolished in the ongoing demolition work at Secretariat.

The demolition of two Masjids and a temple during the ongoing demolition work at secretariat has caused outrage with many religious bodies lashing out the Chief Minister’s decision.

In a press released Chief has expressed his regret and pain over some inconvenience caused to the temple and Mosque in the Secretariat premises due to the demolition works taking place there. The CM declared that in the new Secretariat premises itself, a new temple and Mosque would be constructed in a more spacious site, at the government’s cost.

“The government has began to construct a new Secretariat Building Complex by demolishing the old buildings. I came to know that, while demolishing the multistoried old buildings, the temple and mosque adjacent to the old buildings were damaged due to fall of the debris on them. I felt sorry about the incident. It should not have happened.

The government’s intention is to build a new complex by demolishing the old buildings without causing any damage to the temple or the Mosque,” the CM clarified.

“We will construct a temple and Mosque in the Secretariat premises in a more spacious way even it means spending of crores of rupees. We will construct the temple and Mosque at the government cost and handed them over the people concerned. I will have a meeting with the Temple and Mosque organisers on this matter very soon.

After discussing with them, along with the new Secretariat, places of worship will also be constructed and handed over to the concerned. This is my promise,” the CM declared.

“Telangana State is a secular State. We will continue the secular spirit come what may. This incident happened unexpectedly. Everyone should understand this properly without prejudice,” the CM urged.