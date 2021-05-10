KCR announces two super-specialty hospitals for Warangal, Adilabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced two super-specialty hospitals for Warangal and Adilabad districts.

These super-specialty hospitals will be set up at MGM Kakatiya Medical College premises, Warangal and at RIMS, Adilabad. Each will have a capacity of 250 beds with a well-equipped staff of 366 in total.

KCR has already instructed finance secretary, Ramakrishna Rao to immediately release Rs 28 crores for setting up the hospitals. In the allocated funds, Rs 8 crore will be given under PMSSY to the hospital at MGM and the rest Rs 20 crore will be invested in RIMS.

On May 9, the CM called upon a high level meeting to deal with the continuation of COVID surge. In the meeting, KCR was informed by medical and health department officials that there is no more shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir injections and other medical aids in the state.

The officials said that more than 7393 beds, in which there are 2470 oxygen beds and 600 ventilator beds that are all available in the government hospitals.

The chief minister also spoke to union medical and health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and has informed him about the state’s plans on fighting against COVID-19.

The CM also suggested certain measures to help stop the spread of the virus. He requested that the vaccine guidelines should be prioritized more among the super spreaders or people whose occupation makes them meet a variety of people every day; like cab and auto drivers, LPG delivery boys or daily wage workers.

The union health minister took his words into consideration and said that they will take action on it after discussing the matter with the Prime Minister.