KCR asks COVID positives not to rush private hospitals

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday claimed that the government hospitals in the state are well-equipped to provide the best coronavirus treatment and said there is no need for people to rush to private hospitals and spend huge amounts of money.

He also advised people to not entertain any fear or anxiety over COVID-19 but at the same time, not be negligent.

At a review meeting on COVID-19 situation in the state, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, directed the officials to keep vials of Remdesivir, and Tocilizumab and Favilavir tablets in large quantities and give them free of cost to the needy.

The meeting also attended by the Health Minister and several senior officials took several decisions.

The Chief Minister announced an additional Rs 100 crore for taking up urgent measures to contain the virus and to give treatment.

The meeting decided to extend the COVID incentive of 10 per cent additional pay to everyone working in the Medical and Health department without leaving anyone, including the outsourcing employees. The incentive allowance will also be given to the police personnel, sanitary workers in municipalities and panchayats.

The officers concerned were instructed to induct 1,200 doctors who have completed PG courses into government service. The Chief Minister directed that the 200 vacancies in primary health centers should be filled up.

The meeting decided to implement the University Grants Commission (UGC) scales to the teachers working in medical colleges.

It was announced that the newly-appointed nurses will also get their pay on par with their old counterparts. It was also decided to enhance the retirement limit for those working in the Ayush Department to 65 years.

KCR said that those testing positive need not go to the private hospitals and spend huge amounts for the treatment as the required medical treatment for the virus is very much available in the government hospitals.

“There is no need for people to rush to private hospitals and spend huge amounts of money and face a lot of hardships. The best treatment is given in the Government Hospitals based on the guidelines issued by the ICMR. In case anyone has symptoms, they should take medical advice and treatment,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office quoted him as saying.

His advice came amid a growing number of complaints of non-availability of beds or excessive billing by the private hospitals.

He said private hospitals should maintain transparency in the availability of beds. He warned that the government will act strictly if any artificial shortage is created.

KCR held a meeting to review the Covid situation after 20 days. The opposition parties had been criticizing him for what they call his “disappearance”.

He said the government doctors and staff were well equipped to treat any number of patients. He thanked the doctors, and staff for extending their excellent services to contain the virus spread and offering good treatment to the patients.

Stating that Covid is present in all the countries in the world and all the states in the country, KCR said it is not present only in Telangana state. “When compared to the national average, the state’s death rate is less. The recovery rate in the state is also much higher.”

He pointed out that as on Thursday, those taking treatment as in-patients in the hospitals were 3,692. Of them, 200 were having other serious ailments and the rest were recovering. As on Thursday, 41,018 were affected by the corona in the state and of them, 27,295 (67 per cent) have recovered.

A total of 9,636 were asymptomatic and they were under home quarantine. Others were taking treatment in the hospitals and they were also recovering. The asymptomatic patients were also given treatment and advice by reviewing their condition from time to time based on the ICMR recommended Covid protocol.

Pointing out that the unlock process is going on in the country and the Centre has decided to begin the international air services, KCR said we have come to a stage where living with corona is a must. “None should have any fear of corona. At the same time, people should not be negligent. Maintain personal hygiene. Wear masks. Use sanitizers. Remain in the house as much as possible.”

KCR claimed that initially, the Central government was in a state of confusion to face the spread of the virus but in Telangana, all the necessary equipment, medicines, tools were mobilized.

“Now there is no shortage of anything. In Gandhi and TIMS hospitals, 3,000 beds are ready with oxygen supply facilities in Hyderabad alone. All over the state, 5,000 beds were kept ready with the oxygen supply facility. In all 10,000 beds are kept ready exclusively for the Corona patients. Such several beds were not there in the past. 1,500 ventilators were kept ready. PPE Kits and N95 Masks are available in lakhs. There is no shortage of medicines, equipment.”

Source: IANS