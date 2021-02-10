KCR blasts Cong at Haliya meet, blames it for ‘past miseries’

Nalgonda: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress party, stating that its leaders are solely to blame for all the “past miseries” of the erstwhile Nalgonda district and Telangana state as a whole.

“Congress leaders remained mute spectators when the Andhra region was getting benefited in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state. The Congress is responsible for farmers’ deaths and all other miseries. They must not even be allowed to take the name of Telangana,” said KCR, while addressing a massive public gathering at Haliya mandal in poll-bound Nagarjunasagar constituency.

KCR said that the Congress leadership in Telangana shifted the Nagarjuna Sagar dam 19 kilometers downstream, which eventually benefited the Andhra side of the state. “They failed to end the fluoride problem which destroyed lives of people in Nalgonda until Mission Bhageeratha provided pure drinking water to all, curing the disease completely,” he claimed.

The chief minister requested people to not fall for “false propaganda” spread by opposition parties, but instead discuss among themselves, analyze and then cast their votes in upcoming Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections.

“If you think that I am not telling the truth, defeat TRS in Nagarjuna Sagar by-polls or else ensure that the opposition parties lose their deposits. People should vote for those who work for them,” he added.

In the public meeting, KCR announced a slew of special funds for the combined Nalgonda district. A total of Rs. 186 crore was announced for the local bodies in Nalgonda. Apart from promising Rs. 20 lakh each for 844 gram panchayats in the district from the CM’s Special Fund, he also announced Rs. 30 lakh each to every mandal headquarters.

Apart from that, Rs. 10 crore to Nalgonda municipality, Rs. 5 crore to Miryalaguda municipality and Rs 1 crore each for six other municipalities would also be given, KCR promised.

Earlier in the day, KCR laid the foundation stone for 13 lift irrigation schemes to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,500 crore, which are being built to provide irrigation for at least 1.3 lakh acres. The chief minister vowed to complete them within the next one and half years, failing which he said he will not seek votes in the next Assembly elections