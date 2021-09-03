KCR compromised Telangana’s water interests in secret pact with Jagan: Revanth

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has compromised Telangana’s water interests in reaching a secret deal with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Revanth Reddy advised KCR to stage protests against the Narendra Modi and Jagan Mohan Reddy governments. Revanth Reddy said that if KCR stages a hunger strike in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar the Congress party shall support him.

Revanth Reddy said that in the Krishna River Management Board meeting the Telangana officials staged a workout drama.

He alleged that the KCR government is not serious in obtaining water share for the state and failed to present a strong Telangana case in the Board’s meeting due to which injustice is being done to the people of Telangana.

Revanth Reddy further alleged that KCR reached a secret agreement with Jagan Mohan Reddy to sacrifice the state’s interest.

The Congress party is in favor of 50% equal share in Krishna’s water between both the Telugu states. Krishna River Board has no right to preside over the water distribution; this right is the prerogative of the apex council.

He advised KCR to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Central Minister for Jalshakti, Shekhawat to safeguard the Telangana water interests.

Revanth Reddy termed the land allotment for the TRS office in Delhi as a “gift from Narendra Modi to KCR”.

Ready said, “A new property shall be developed for KCR and his family members in Delhi which shall have nothing to do with the people of Telangana. No regional party has ever been allotted land to set up party headquarters in Delhi.”

KCR supported every decision of the Narendra Modi government due to which the land has been gifted to him.

Reddy alleged, “Regarding the Telangana’s Water interests, KCR is not serious. He deliberately left for New Delhi on the occasion of the River Board meeting.”

Revanth Reddy criticized the Chief Minister for leaving for Delhi one day earlier to attend the TRS stone laying ceremony and that he could have easily attended the Krishna River Board meeting in Hyderabad to effectively present the state’s case.