KCR condoles death of former DGP Prasad Rao

By News Desk|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 10th May 2021 11:15 pm IST
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today condoled the death of the former DGP of Andhra Pradesh B Prasad Rao. In a message, he mourned the death of the former top cop and extended sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Prasad Rao died in a US hospital according to information. Hailing from Vijayawada, Prasad Rao served the combined state in various capacities.

He received the Indian police medal in 1997 and the President medal in 2006. Prasad Rao has served as Hyderabad Commissioner and APSRTC MD and DGP.

Source: NSS

