KCR denounces lawyers couple murder, assures stricter action

Hyderabad: On the sensational advocate couple murder case that created a wide ranging protests in the state by advocates, chief minister said that the government has taken serious action against those involved in the incident irrespective the party line.

In the house on the motion of thanksgiving to Governor Speech, KCR has expressed serious concern on the murder of the advocates which should not have occurred. It is the most unfortunate incident and we take stern action against those involved.

KCR admitted that the TRS activists, citing their names, involved in it were taken into custody. It should not have happened and we are firm to take stern action against such persons who are facing jail. He informed that those involved in the case will be punished and the TRS has suspended them from the party.

There is no room for such incidents and the police are extra alert now. The chief minister maintained that the government will not tolerate such incidents which were not seen in the recent past, he remarked.

‘I never directed the DGP, collector concerned on the murder case as they already took the culprits into custody he said. Those involved in the case were put behind the bars and court will take necessary action, he said. The police of Telangana are doing their best and a command control center will soon be started’, he said.