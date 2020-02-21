KCR did not fulfill his promise to stop NRC, NPR

A+ A-

Hyderabad: During a meeting of KCR with the Muslims religious and political leaders, the CM had made a promise that he would announce his verdict within two days but he failed to fulfill his promise.

It may be mentioned that Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi, President of MIM, Mr. Hamed Mohammed Khan, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami had a meeting Mr. KCR a few days back.

Recently, CM made an announcement that a resolution would be passed in state Assembly opposing the implementation of CAA.

People are worried after the issue of notice by UIDAI to prove the citizenship.