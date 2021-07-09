KCR directs health department to once again conduct fever survey in COVID-affected areas

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday directed the Health Department to once again conduct a door-to-door fever survey in the Covid-19-affected areas in the state as the earlier survey was successful in the early detection of the virus and curtailing its spread.

He observed that the pandemic had not been controlled fully in the neighbouring states and hence, its effect has not been completely rooted out in the districts bordering these states. He wanted the officials concerned to identify such areas, do a scientific study, and critically analyse the reasons for the spread of coronavirus there.

He asked the medical and health officials to implement a special scientific action plan. He said a team of senior officials under the leadership of Medical and Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi should visit the affected boarder areas on July 11 to 13.

He asked the officials to use a helicopter and visit Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalguda, Nakrekal, Suryapet, Khammam, Dornakal, Huzurabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bellampalli, Godavari Khani, Sircilla and Warangal for three days at a stretch. The officials were directed to prepare and submit a report to the Cabinet after their tour.

The Chief Minister on Friday held a meeting with top officials on corona situation in the state.

“Not only in our country but all over the world, nobody knows what are the reasons for corona. It is becoming a problem without any solution. The government has no awareness on how to take the preventive measures and to curtail its spread. Nobody knows which wave, variant will hit and when? Nobody knows how much it can spread? For any disease, if one finds the reason, it is easy to find a solution. We are unable to understand the reason for corona, its symptoms, its entire form, and its consequences. Curtailing corona became a very difficult task,” he said.

He directed the Health Department to be on high alert under these difficult times and find out new ways to control corona. Take measures to protect people from the new variants and waves of corona, he told the officials.

With the reports of a third wave, Medical and Health Department officials should be on a high alert and should be well prepared to face any situation, he said. He wanted a study to be done on corona situation and measures taken to curtail it in West Bengal, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister wanted measures to be taken so that people compulsorily wear masks. He also urged the people to observe self-restraint and follow the Covid guidelines and cooperate with the government.