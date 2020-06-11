KCR diverting central funds; alleges Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP State President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar today alleged that Chief Minister of the State KCR was diverting the funds released by central government. He made these remarks after launching Aatm Nirbhar Bharat program in Musheerabad assembly constituency. BJP leaders K.Laxman, N.Ramachandra Rao and others also took part in the program.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they would conduct door to door visit program and explain about the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last one year. He said that they would hold the program without any fanfare and in a modest manner. He said that the national leadership of the party had asked them to met 10 crore families across the country and 30 lakh families in the state. He said that PM Modi had taken brave decisions like revocation of article 370 and CAA in the country.

Sanjay claimed that the country was able to control the corona virus due to the efforts of Modi. Targeting rival Congress and communist parties, he alleged that the two parties were wishing to see destruction in the country. Targeting CM KCR he alleged that the CM had not given even a single penny to village panchayats and municipalities of the state. He also alleged that the CM had turned a rich Telangana state into a debt ridden state now. He also alleged that the state government had failed to provide security to doctors, journalists and police from the infection of corona virus.

