KCR has capacity to deceive public, alleges Swamy Goud

Hyderabad: Former president of Telangana Legislative Council and BJP leader Swamy Goud criticized chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alleging that he has the capacity to deceive people.

Speaking to the media persons in Warangal on Friday, Goud said, “Schemes worth crores of rupees are being announced by the CM, whereas the release of the funds is zero.”

He said a drama is being played in the name of providing jobs to the unemployed. “The CM himself does not know how many jobs are vacant in the state. This is leading to disquiet among the people,” he added.

“KCR has the capacity to deceive people. He must have put his capacities to the betterment and welfare of the Telangana people”, the BJP leader said.

Referring to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’ comment that “every CM pays obeisance to him,” Sami asked why KCR and KTR are silent on this.

The BJP leader also claimed that BJP is getting stronger in Telangana and its chances of coming to power in Telangana is bright.