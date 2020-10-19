KCR helps ‘adopted daughter’ to get engaged, to perform wedding

Hyderabad: Five years after being rescued from allegedly abusive father and step-mother, 24-year-old Pratyusha on Sunday got engaged to a Hyderabad-based techie in a low-key ceremony.

Pratyusha was rescued in 2015 after her neighbors alerted child rights activists about the alleged torture she was subjected to by her stepmother and father, who were later arrested by the police. Pratyusha, who was in a frail condition when she was rescued, was then admitted to a hospital. There, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited her and moved by her plight, declared that he was “adopting” Pratyusha as his second daughter. He also reportedly assured those present there that he would “get her married to a nice boy”.

Pratyusha at KCR’s residence in 2015

With the assistance and under constant supervision of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department officials, Pratyusha pursued her graduation in Vijaya Marie College of Nursing, Begumpet. In 2016, however, a mini-drama unfolded when Pratyusha informed the officials that she fell in love with 29-year-old Venkat Reddy and wanted to discontinue her studies. With strict orders from the Chief Minister’s office and the involvement of the High Court, Pratyusha was barred from meeting her ex-beau.

After completing her graduation in 2019, she is currently working for a private hospital.

‘Adopted father’ KCR, made sure that Pratyusha was marrying the right guy. When Charan Reddy, Pratyusha’s fiancé approached with a proposal, the officials of the WD&CW officials brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister. Responding immediately, KCR is known to have called Pratyusha to Pragati Bhavan to speak.

In fact, the entire engagement ceremony too happened under his supervision, with WD&CW commissioner Divya in attendance.