KCR leaves for Tamil Nadu to offer prayers at Srirangam temple

KCR will perform a special puja at Sriranganathaswamy temple, he will also call on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 13th December 2021 2:28 pm IST
KCR leaves for Tamil Nadu to offer prayers at Srirangam temple
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with his family members left for Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu in a special flight on Monday, official sources aid.

This is the second time that KCR is paying a visit to Srirangam. Earlier, he visited the temple in May 2019.

Also Read
Shaikpet, Owaisi Hospital flyovers to be inaugurated soon

Rao’s meeting with Stalin, whose party-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)- is a constituent of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) assumes significance amid Telangana’s row with the NDA government on paddy procurement.

MS Education Academy

In October, Stalin wrote to his counterparts in 11 non-BJP ruled states including Telangana and Goa, seeking their support to oppose the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and restore “the primacy of states” in education.

Rao met with Stalin when the latter was in the opposition in 2019 as part of his futile attempt to float a non-BJP, non-Congress Front.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button