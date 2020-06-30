KCR to name Warangal district after former PM PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: Efforts are on to change the name of yet another district of Telangana. Telangana government is likely to name Warangal Rural after the name of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Steps have begun to change the name of Warangal district which has historical significance and holds key position in Telangana state. The proposal came in the backdrop of the ongoing year-long centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao which began on Sunday.

Birthplace of PVR

Amidst centenary celebrations, KCR government has decided to name the district after PVR. It is likely that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will announce this in a day or two. The birthplace of PV Narasimha Rao is Laknepalli Village which comes under present Warangal Rural district. Naming the district after PV Narasimha Rao is seen as an effort to honour the former prime minister.

During the process of reorganisation of districts in Telangana, old Warangal district had been divided into 6 districts including, Warangal (Urban), Warangal (Rural), Mahbubabad, Jaishankar Bhupalpalli, Jangaon and Mulug districts.

KCR also suggests naming HCU after PVR

Earlier K. Chandrasekhar Rao also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name Hyderabad Central University after former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

Source: Siasat news