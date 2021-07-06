KCR not satisfied with the performance of minorities department

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao is not satisfied with the performance of the minorities’ welfare department. He would soon convene a high-level meet.

For the past two years, the minorities’ welfare schemes have seen no progress and the concerned officials have shown no interest in acquiring the funds from the finance department. As a result, the minorities are suffering.

Due to insufficient funds, many minority welfare department schemes such as overseas scholarships, fees reimbursement, Shaadi Mubarak, imam and muezzin grants, loans for self-employment business etc have seen no progress in the past two years.

The Chief Minister was informed that schemes for SC and STs were successfully implemented whereas due to insufficient funds the minorities’ welfare schemes are not up to the mark.

It is the responsibility of the Secretary of the minority welfare department to acquire the funds from the officials of the finance department.

It was also informed to the Chief Minister that the minorities’ welfare department lacks efficient and hardworking persons. The Chief Minister has instructed an official from his office to prepare a report on the affairs of the minority welfare department and also to give suggestions for its progress.