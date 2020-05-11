KCR orders strict implementation of lockdown

A group of photo and video journalists covering the inspection of Hyderabad City Police during lockdown #JournoCoveringCOVID_19

Hyderabad: As the Covid-19 cases have surged once again in Telangana, with 33 more people testing positive on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 1,196, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the police and GHMC officials to strictly implement the lockdown guidelines.

The government is concerned over rising coronavirus cases in Hyderabad. While the situation is under control in districts, the situation in LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram and Hayatnagar has become a challenge to the officials.

GHMC Commissioner and senior police officials visited the areas and submitted a report to the chief minister, following which chief minister conducted a review meeting and directed strict implementation of guidelines.

Source: Siasat news

