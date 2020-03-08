KCR promises to struggle for 4% reservations for Muslims

A+ A-

Hyderabad: CM of TS Mr KCR assured that the state government will not leave any stone unturned for struggling to provide 4% reservation for Muslims. State govt will take appropriate steps to engage noted lawyers.

Mr KCR also assured that top priority will be given to resolve minority issues and an attempt will be made to spend the entire amount allocated in the budget.

CM also assured that he will resolve all the issues pertaining to Muslims as pointed out by Mr Akbaruddin Owaisi.