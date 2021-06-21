KCR renames Warangal Urban district as Hanamkonda; orders to be issued in a day or two

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that the Warangal (Urban) district shall now be renamed to Hanamkonda. The decision was taken after considering the requests from the local public and elected representatives, he said.

Besides, he also said that the Warangal (Rural) district shall be called Warangal from now on. Official orders are to be issued in a day or two, KCR said, instructing chief secretary M Somesh Kumar to finalize the district boundaries.

KCR is on an official visit to the district, where he inaugurated the administrative block of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) and the integrated collectorate complex. He had also laid the foundation stone for the proposed multi-super specialty hospital on the premises of the old central prison.

On the occasion, KCR said that Hanamkonda will be developed into a hub of industries, educational and health institutions to become the headquarters for the East Telangana region.

The chief minister also opined that the collector’s title must be changed. “Previously, they collected tax for land and thus were called collectors. Now, with changing time and their status, the name has become redundant,” he said.

Earlier, speculations were rife that the Telangana government would create a new district named after former Congress Prime Minister (late) PV Narasimha Rao in his honor and as part of his ongoing birth centenary celebrations. The new district will have Huzurabad as its headquarters, sources had said.