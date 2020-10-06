KCR smothering democracy to make Kavitha win: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that TRS has murdered ‘Democracy’. He further said that KCR is smothering the democracy to win the MLC elections from Nizamabad Local Bodies Constituency.

Uttam said that Telangana was expected to emerge as a model State in upholding democratic values.

Uttam said that Telangana Chief Minister KCR is turning politics into a dirty trade by indulging in bulk purchase of elected representatives of opposition parties.

KCR by turning elected representatives into commodities who could be purchased for a price has repeatedly ridiculed the democracy said Uttam.

“CM KCR and his family are earning huge illegal wealth through corruption and commission in various projects and utilise the same money to purchase elected representatives of other parties,” he alleged.

Speaking on the issue, Revanth Reddy said that the EC should immediately act on the complaints lodged by the Congress party regarding violation of MCC in Nizamabad MLC polls. He alleged that the TRS party has kept the defected MPTCs, ZPTCs, Councillors and Corporators in various resorts.