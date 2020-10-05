KCR: Telangana government may reduce LRS fee

Hyderabad: The Telangana government might reduce the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) fee assured Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a meeting with TRs party members.

”The request to slash down the LRS fee would be considered, although it was already reduced last month on their request,” he said.



Furthermore, the party leaders also discussed over the upcoming GHMC polls. Elections for the Dubbak assembly constiituency, Nizamabad local authorities MLC, for which Kalvakuntla Kavitha is contesting, the two Graduate MLC constituencies and local bodies are scheduled to be held in the next few months.

TRS leaders told KCR that many feel that the LRS penal amount is high even after the government reduced it through a GO on September 18.

The Telangana Chief Minister has ignored the TRS members request for a special two-day assembly session to discuss new revenue Act and LRS benefits, reports Times Of India.

The chief minister said surveys have predicted TRS victory in the upcoming elections. According to him, his party will win Dubbak with a thumping majority and bag over 100 seats in the GHMC elections.