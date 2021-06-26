KCR to call all-party meeting to prepare guidelines for CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to call an all-party meeting to prepare guidelines for Chief Minister Dalit Empowerment Scheme in Hyderabad on June 27. In the meeting, Dalit public representatives, all Dalit MPs, MLAs, MLCs from all political parties are likely to participate.

As per the official release, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to have an all-party meeting to prepare guidelines for the CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme on June 27 (Sunday) at Pragati Bhavan here. The proposed meeting will start at 11.30 AM at Pragati Bhavan will be in-depth and extended. lunch arrangements have been made for the meeting. After lunch, the meeting would continue.

In the meeting, the Dalit public representatives, all Dalit MPs, MLAs, MLCs from all the political parties including the opposition AIMIM, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parties floor leaders are likely to participate. They will get the official invitations soon.

The Chief Minister personally on phone contacted CPM and CPI party’s State Secretaries Chada Venkat Reddy, Tammineni Veerabhadram to send their senior Dalit leaders to the meeting. The CM also decided to invite other Dalit leaders who have awareness and working for the progress and development of Dalits. On this occasion, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Officials, and other higher officials from the Government departments would participate.

“In the newly formed Telangana State, the Telangana government is working for the welfare of Dalits in all the sectors. In the back-drop, the proposed meeting would discuss at length the qualitative development change that the government can bring in and what measures can be taken to achieve this would be discussed at the meeting. CM KCR said that the all-party meeting would discuss at length the welfare and development of Dalits over and above the party affiliations and finalise the guidelines for the same.

KCR orders probe into Dalit woman’s custodial death

Meanwhile, KCR on Friday directed the state police chief to probe the lockup death of a Dalit woman in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and take stringent action against the police personnel responsible as per the law.

He asked Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to remove the policemen, if found guilty, from the service.

He said that the lockup death of Mariamma, hailing from Chintakaniki in Khammam district, is very painful and the government would never support such measures.

Assuring that the government would extend all support son and daughters of Mariamma, he instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to ensure that Mariamma’s son Uday Kiran is given a government job, a house and Rs 15 lakh ex gratia, and Mariamma’s two daughters are given Rs 10 lakh each. The DGP was asked to visit Chintakaniki to find out the facts and details about the lockup death and console the members of the victim’s family.