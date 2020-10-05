KCR to convene meeting of high level police officials on October 7

By SM BilalUpdated: 5th October 2020 7:19 pm IST

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has convened an extended meeting with high level police officials on October 7 to discuss maintenance of Law and Order situation and other issues.

An official statement here today, the meeting to be held at Pragathi Bhawa, from 11.30 AM is expected to discuss at length on Law and Order situation in the State, women safety, protection of forests, controlling timber smuggling, regulating the use of drugs like Ganja and other issues.

Necessary decisions on the issues will also be taken at the meeting. Home and Forest Ministers, Secretaries, Chief Secretary, DGP, Additional DGPs, IGs, DIGs, Police Commissioners, SPs will participate in the meeting

