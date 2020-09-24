KCR to give nod for city buses soon

Hyderabad: In a significant development of sorts Telangana Government is planning to start all the buses in the city which is deprived of the facility since last March due to corona pandemic.

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting with ministers and other senior leaders has on Thursday discussed to restart the buses on all routes. When the leaders appealed for resumption of the buses, KCR has reportedly given his nod for playing the buses in Hyderabad city.

Due to corona fear and virus spread we had to stop all bus services KCR said. It is time to follow corona protocols to starting the buses in the city and enable people ride the chief Minister said.

The RTC officials began the services amid corona pandemic in the routes of Hyderabad city outskirts. The TSRTC has began bus services from several depots such as Ibrahimpatnam, Bandlaguda, Rajendranagar, Maheshwaram and others on the outskirts.

The officials informed that about 33 lakhs of people in the city used to travel in the city buses. Now due to corona pandemic, the buses were stopped. In districts the buses have started services to the city and vice versa in the state after unlock 4 gave permission by the centre. The people are not able to afford private vehicles, autos to reach offices and work place.

About 50 percent passengers being allowed with corona protocols to travel in the buses. On getting nod from the government, the RTC officials are ready with plans to run buses in the city on main roads. The chief minister is to give nod for running the city buses in main routes and ensure people get a comfortable and safe journey.

The people are asking the government to run city buses on all routes to travel. The people will be relieved from opting for share autos and others using corona protocols. In near future the RTC is to start the buses in all routes sources said.