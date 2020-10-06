KCR to hold a high-level meeting to discuss on women safety

Hyderabad: The Telangana CM to have a high-level meeting on Wednesday at Pragati Bhavan for a detailed discussion on the safety of women and the recent reports pertaining to rape and murder in and around Greater Hyderabad limits.

The Telangana government has decided to review the law and order situation in the state and preparedness of the police in handling any such eventuality. It will also discuss the impact of social media on the increase in crime rate.

To check political crimes during the election season, KCR is likely to finalize some stringent measures in consultation with the police officials, sources said.

The meeting with the top police officials also assumes political significance as all political parties have geared up for the elections to the two MLC seats, GHMC, Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporation elections. To The Chief Minister also asked the officials of the Forest department to be present in the meeting and submit a report on the protection of forests, controlling timber smuggling, regulating the use of drugs like ganja and other issues.

Necessary decisions on these issues will also be taken at the meeting to be attended by DGP Mahendar Reddy, Police Commissioners and SPs of all districts.