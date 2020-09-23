KCR to officials: Complete digitization of registration documents soon

By Nihad Amani Updated: 23rd September 2020 7:07 am IST
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked the officials concerned to complete the digitisation of registration documents and upload details pertaining to houses, plots, flats and other non-agricultural properties of individuals and organizations in the State within the next fortnight, on Tuesday.

He further asked the officials and staff of both Muncipal Administration and Panchayat Raj Departments to complete the pending digitisation process before the much-awaited Dharani portal goes live.

Suring the meetig at Pragathi Bhavan He also discussed the design of Dharani portal which will be launched soon as part of the implementation of the new Revenue Act.

He further urged people to provide complete details for the programme. He emphasised the need for all municipal authorities along with district, mandal and gram panchayat officials to join hands to complete pending digitisation of property documents. He suggested that the District Panchayat Officers coordinate with Mandal Panchayat Officers to monitor the updating of revenue records as per schedule.

He decided to constitute flying squads to conduct surprise inspection of online updation of revenue records as well as implementation of other programmes of the State government including establishment of Vaikunthadhamams, dumpyards, Haritha Haaram programme, and also inspect how tractors purchased by the gram panchayats were being put to use.

