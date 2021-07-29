KCR to visit Nagarjunasagar on August 2

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to visit Nagarjunasagar constituency in Nalgonda district on August 2.

Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that KCR would hold a day-long meeting with officials as part of the progress review program in Halia.

Addressing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) election meeting at Halia on April 14 during the Nagarjunasagar assembly bypoll, the CM gave many assurances, including the now much-hyped Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Now the chief minister is taking steps to prepare development plans as part of the election promises.

The chief minister also promised to visit Nagarjunasagar within 15 days of winning the bypoll to accelerate development programs in the region. But the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent political developments in the TRS in May, after the dismissal of Etala Rajender from the state government, delayed the chief minister’s schedule for Nagarjunasagar.

Reddy said the chief minister is committed to developing the Nalgonda region as a whole, as was promised to the people.

KCR had said that his party would not seek votes in the 2023 General Assembly elections if it failed to complete the Nillekal lift Irrigation Project in Nagarjunasgar within 18 months. He promised to complete this project even by soliciting handouts and not just money if needed.

He also promised to sanction one more college in Nagarjunasagar apart from the recently approved undergraduate degree college in Halia. He also promised to introduce new pensions and ration cards from Aasara along with granting property rights to people who built houses on the lands of the Nagarjunasagar Irrigation Department.

He promised to hold the Praja Darbar in Nagarjunasagar to resolve the podu land issues of the tribes across the state by directing the entire machinery of state government to the constituency.