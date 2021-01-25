KCR will never make his son KTR as Chief Minister: Revanth Reddy

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 25th January 2021 10:43 pm IST

Hyderabad: Congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy today said that the cheif minister of the state KCR would never make his son and the state minister KTR as his successor. He alleged that minister KTR was leading his life by making white lies and added that the minister had made it as its habit.

In an informal chat with media persons, he alleged that KTR was doing false publicity on the development of his adopted assembly constituency kodangal. He alleged that the minister was taking credit of the development works undertaken by him during his term as the MLA of the constituency.

He claimed that the minister had not sanctioned even a Single development work to kodangal and dared KTR to swear by polepally yellamma. He said that he had developed the constituency during the period of former CMs of Andhra Pradesh states K.Rosaiah and N. Kiran Kumar Reddy.

